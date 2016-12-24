Passenger Kills Okada Rider, Steals Motorcycle

A 25-year-old labourer, Emeka Iwuchukwu, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 22-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Jubril Alji.

It was learnt that Iwuchukwu, who hails from Imo State, also robbed the deceased of his motorbike valued at N150,000.

It was learnt that the accused, who pretended to be a passenger, had asked the late Alji to convey him to a place in the Ajah area of Lagos State on his motorbike.

Trouble however started after Iwuchukwu refused to pay his fare to the deceased transporter, leading to a hot argument.

The accused was said to have hit the deceased with a plank on the head along a bush path at Lafiaji village, Ajah, Lagos, leading to his death.

Iwuchukwu was arrested by the operatives of State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCID) Panti, Yaba, after Alji’s brother intercepted on November 18, along Orchids Hotel Road, Ajah. He has since been arraigned at an Ebute Metta Magistrate’s Court on two-count charge of murder and stealing. His plea was not taken. Police prosecutor, Hafsat Ajibode, asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The presiding magistrate, Miss K.A Ariyo, ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody pending DPP’s advice as the court lacks jurisdiction on murder cases. The case was adjourned to January 9, 2017. In a related development, a 20-year-old man, Lateef Animashaun has been remanded in prison custody by an Ebute Metta Magistrate Court for alleged murder of one Shola Lasisi, 28. Lateef was said to have killed Shola by stabbing him with a bottle.

The incident happened on November 27, 2016, around 9:50pm at Phase IV, Adeniyi Road, Lagos. His plea was not taken. Police prosecutor, Babatope Julius, asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody pending a legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). Magistrate M.O Olajuwon ordered the accused to be remanded in prison custody pending DPP’s advice. The case was adjourned to January 9, 2017.

Source: TheNation

