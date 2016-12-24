Pastor Dies In Hotel Room After Viagra Overdose

A Kenyan Pastor, John Olang Abluza, has reportedly died from and overdose of Viagra after checking into a hotel room with his secret lover.

It was gathered that the body of the 60-year-old Abluza was discovered Unclad inside the hotel room in a city called Oyugis which is in the Homa Bay County, while the woman he went with was nowhere to be found.

The pastor who was also a professional surveyor, had booked a room in the lodging facility at around 5 pm on the day of the incident and in anticipation of an all-night sex romp with the woman, he took an overdose of the Viagra.

But barely 30 minutes after they went into the room, the woman was seen hurriedly leaving the hotel without the pastor in tow.

The hotel management called in the police after discovering the body of the late pastor though the identity of the woman could not be ascertained.

The Homa Bay County Police Commander, John Omusanga, who confirmed the incident, said investigations have revealed that the 60-year-old man overdosed on sex enhancement drugs, which could have led to his death.

Source: BreakingTimes

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: