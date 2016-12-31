People Think Kylie Jenner Photoshopped This Photo Of Her Butt

Kylie Jenner is being accused of using photoshop to slightly enhance her butt in a new Instagram pic. Three days ago, the 19-year-old reality star uploaded an image of her showing off her backside wearing a new pair of jeans.

The caption read, Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans Get them at FashionNova.com #ad

According to Life & Style Mag, a few fans commented on the photo throwing accusations her way. One user allegedly wrote, Obvious Photoshop. Look how big the pockets and belt loops are,. Another was quoted as saying, This pic have sooo much photoshop omg. Pls wake up @KylieJenner.

However, The photo has already accumulated over 2.5 million likes. Do you think she actually photoshopped the pic?

elitedaily.com

