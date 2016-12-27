Pep Guardiola Admits It Will Be Tough To Stop Chelsea

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has admitted it will be difficult stopping the league leaders, Chelsea from winning the league. Chelsea beat Bournemouth 3-0 on boxing day to extend their winning streak to 12 games and opening up a 7 point lead at the top of the table.

Manchester City moved to second on the Premier League log after beating Hull City 3-0 and in his post-match conference, Guardiola suggested that Chelsea competing on just one front makes them favorites.

“We have played seven more than [Chelsea], which is why it will be tough,” said Guardiola.

“Liverpool went so close [to the title] one year because they had one game a week and last year, for Leicester, it happened the same.

“This time Chelsea and Liverpool are the ones.”

“Sometimes you play before Chelsea, sometimes later – but it doesn’t matter when one team has won 12 in a row,” added Guardiola.

“It’s like a final for us if you want to be there until the end of the season.

“But football is unpredictable. We have to do absolutely everything to be there. Sometimes when you believe something is done it isn’t.

“What we have to do is win every game and analyse and see if that is enough.”

