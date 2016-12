An irate mob on Christmas Day, pounced on a teenager accused of stealing chickens in Lagos State.

The teenager, who was caught in the act in the Ikorodu area of the state, was stripped naked, beaten to stupor with the stolen chickens tied round his neck.

He was paraded round the streets as residents, both young and old were seen jeering at him.

See photos below…

Source: Dailypost

