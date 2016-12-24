Saturday , 24 December 2016
Study in the UK

PHOTOS: Released Chibok Girls Go Home For Christmas

Yinka Agunbiade 58 mins ago

On Thursday, it was gathered that the Department of State Services (DSS) and some military personnel took the 21 Chibok girls who were rescued in October to Yola, Adamawa State before departing home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

This revelation was made following false reports across the media that another 21 of the abducted girls were released by their captors, Boko Haram.

The presidency immediately denied the reports and said the press mistook the girls for another set.

Photographs of their departure have emerged.

Below are some:

image4

chibok

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

PMB-Army

President Buhari Says Boko Haram Is Finally Crushed With Capture Of Sambisa Stronghold

Nigerian soldiers have raided Boko Haram’s “last enclave” in Sambisa forest, and the insurgents have …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946