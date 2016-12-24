On Thursday, it was gathered that the Department of State Services (DSS) and some military personnel took the 21 Chibok girls who were rescued in October to Yola, Adamawa State before departing home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

This revelation was made following false reports across the media that another 21 of the abducted girls were released by their captors, Boko Haram.

The presidency immediately denied the reports and said the press mistook the girls for another set.

Photographs of their departure have emerged.

Below are some:

