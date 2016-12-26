Photos from the wedding of Shehu Shagari’s granddaughter and Namadi Sambo’s in-law

The wedding of Nana Shagari, the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari was held over the weekend in Abuja.

The beautiful bride married Salet Lukat, who is former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s in-law in a lavish ceremony held at the nation’s capital.

Nana, a First Class graduate from the University of Leceister, UK and student at the Nigerian Law School, is the daughter of Muktar Shagari, former Federal Minister and immiediate past deputy governor of Sokoto State.



