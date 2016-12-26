Monday , 26 December 2016
Photos from the wedding of Shehu Shagari’s granddaughter and Namadi Sambo’s in-law

Seyi Peters 2 hours ago

The wedding of Nana Shagari, the granddaughter of former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari was held over the weekend in Abuja.

Shagari Sambo Wedding

The beautiful bride married Salet Lukat, who is former Vice President Namadi Sambo’s in-law in a lavish ceremony held at the nation’s capital.

Shagari Sambo Wedding

Nana, a First Class graduate from the University of Leceister, UK and student at the Nigerian Law School, is the daughter of Muktar Shagari, former Federal Minister and immiediate past deputy governor of Sokoto State.

See more photos below.

Nana Shagariimg_20161226_173012_228 img_20161226_171911_393 img_20161226_173050_932 8 6

