Police Arrest Notorious Gang Leader, Nwa Pastor

The Imo State Police Command has, at last, arrested a notorious gang leader, Chigozie Obinna Onuoha that has been terrorising the citizens of the state and beyond.

The 22-year-old Onuoha, popularly called ‘Nwa Pastor’ was said to be on the wanted list of the Command for various heinous crimes ranging from armed robbery, murder and involvement in cult activities.

Onuoha, since after his arrest on December 4, 2016 has been giving useful information to the police about other members of the cult group who have been terrorising the state.

Briefing journalists, the State Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, said Nwa Pastor was arrested at the Nekede Mechanic Village by the beach following a tip-off.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: