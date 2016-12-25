Police Arrests 52 Suspected Criminals In Delta

The Delta State Police Command on Saturday, paraded 52 criminal suspects arrested across the state for various crimes, ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and homicide.

The state Police Commissioner Mr Ibrahim Zanna, told journalists in Asaba, that among the 52 were 17 suspected teenage cultists nabbed in Ibusa for homicide.

He added that 16 suspects were arrested in connection with kidnapping, while eight were nabbed for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

“Recently during the Iwu traditional festival in Ibusa, fight reportedly broke out between two cult groups, namely Black Axe and Vickings which led to the murder of one Frank Okolichi and Chijioke Eneaya.

“On Dec. 18th, reprisal attack was carried out on one Okonji Augustine’s house; it was partially set ablaze and properties damaged.

“Detectives swung into action and these 17 suspects were arrested.

“They are currently undergoing interrogation and those indicted in the murder will be charged to court,” Zanna said.

The CP said the suspects had confessed their membership of the two cult groups involved in the mayhem that claimed the lives of the two victims last Saturady in Ibusa town.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include, mobile phones, sim cards, Indian hemp, charms and a computer laptop.

Zanna said that the police also arrested eight suspected armed robbers and recovered two Toyota Hylander Jeeps, assorted arms and ammunition and N63, 000 cash from them.

He listed the arms and ammunition recovered from the hoodlums to include, a double-barrel gun, two locally-made short guns, 20 live ammunition, 323 live cartridges and eight expended cartridges.

The CP also announced the arrest of Mr Ugochukwu Arinze, a one-man syndicate in Warri, who specialized in adulteration of assorted hot drinks.

He said the suspect was arrested at his makeshift factory at No. 2, Idesoh Str. off Mac-Dermott road, Warri, following a tip-off.

He added that detectives recovered cartons of the adulterated hot drinks.

He said that the case was being investigated and adulterated hot drinks recovered from the suspect had been sent to NAFDAC for laboratory test to determine their safety for consumption or otherwise.

