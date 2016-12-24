Police launch manhunt for suspected killer herdsman in Ekiti

The police in Ekiti have launched a manhunt for a herdsman simply identified as Dogo for his alleged criminal acts in the state.

This followed a series of meetings held by security agencies, the Ekiti State Government and the leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Ado Ekiti.

The meeting was convened after a resurgence in criminal activities by people suspected to be unidentified herdsmen in Irele, Oke Ako, Ikole, Ijan, Ikere and Ise areas of the state.

Fayose had on August 29 signed a grazing law entitled, “Prohibition of Cattle and Other Ruminants Grazing in Ekiti, 2016.”

Under the law, any violator, upon conviction, would be sentenced to six months in prison without an option of fine.

The law also provides that any farm products destroyed by the activities of any herdsman caught shall be estimated by agricultural officer and the expenses of the estimate shall be borne by the culprit.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, on Friday, Governor Ayo Fayose, reiterated the resolve of his administration to prevent any individual or group from embarking on criminal acts under the guise of breeding cattle.

Community leaders from Irele, Ijan and Ikole, while recounting their ordeals in the hands of the criminals, said killer herdsmen coming from nearby states usually escaped into the forest reserve after wreaking havoc on innocent people.

The leader of MACBAN in the South-West region, Alhaji Mohammed Kabir, said it was unfortunate that some unscrupulous elements wanted to breach the existing cordial relationship between the state government and the association after signing a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the Anti-Grazing Law in the state.

Source: Punch

