Police Service CommissionTo Begin Training Of 10,000 Recruits December 31

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has confirmed it will begin training for 10,000 recruits on December 31.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Commission revealed that six South-West states were allocated 1,322 constable slots.

652 of those went to Lagos, Osun and Ondo, while 477 went to Oyo and Ekiti. Ogun received 193 slots.

Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states were given 1,137 slots while Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Jigawa states got 823 slots.

The PSC said the 10,000 applicants will be trained in various police colleges and training schools across the federation.

Spokesman of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani said 500 recruited Cadet Assistant Superintendents of Police would be trained for 12 months at the Police Staff College, Jos while the 500 Cadet Inspectors would be trained at the Police College, Ikeja.

“South West states of Lagos, Ondo and Osun, with a total of 652 recruited constables will be trained at the Police College, Ikeja while 477 others from Oyo and Ekiti States will be trained at the Police Training School, Ibadan. 193 recruited Constables from Ogun State will use the Police Training School, Iperu,” the statement added.

Source: Dailypost

