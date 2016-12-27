Policeman kills man five days to wedding

The premises of a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Mega Station located at the Control Post junction in Owerri, the Imo State capital, has been deserted following the alleged killing of one Friday Nduka, by a police Inspector, Mike Edem, who was on duty at the station.

Our correspondent learnt that the victim, who returned from Malaysia for his wedding in Owerri on December 27, 2016, hailed from the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was reportedly shot dead on December 22 by the trigger-happy policeman, who is now at large, in the presence of his fiancée and younger brother.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that Nduka got into in a serious argument with one of the pump attendants over his missing iPhone 7.

He said the argument degenerated into a fight and Nduka, inflicted injuries on the attendant.

The witness said the manager of the station, Mrs. Ruth Enemmuo, who is now in police detention, intervened, adding that as soon as Nduka entered into his car, the police inspector fired, killing him instantly.

It was learnt that the inspector fled the area and had not been seen.

The manager later went to the police station to report the killing, but was detained immediately.

A human rights lawyer and counsel to the detained NNPC manager, Kissinger Ikeokwu, said there was no reason for the police to detain the NNPC station manager.

“Now, the police are saying that my client should produce their own fleeing officer,” he added.

The woman, who spoke to our correspondent from her cell, said all the station’s attendants, including the one that had an altercation with the deceased, were on the run.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, confirmed the incident and described the inspector as unruly.

Enwerem stated that the Inspector-General of Police had mandated the Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, to apprehend the fleeing inspector.

Source: Punch

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: