Popstar George Michael Died of Heart Failure

George Michael’s death at age 53 was unexpected but definitely not suspicious, according to longtime manager Michael Lippman. He says the beloved English pop star died of heart failure and was found at home “in bed, lying peacefully.”

The manager says he is “devastated” by the loss, per the Hollywood Reporter, and adds while that the exact time of death is unclear, it is clear there was “no foul play whatsoever.” Police earlier issued a statement saying the death was “unexplained but not suspicious” and that “a post mortem will be undertaken in due course,” the AP reports. (Fellow celebrities that survived 2016 are paying tribute to the star.)

