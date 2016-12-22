Presidency Denies Release Of Chibok Girls

The presidency has debunked reports that another 21 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram have been released by their abductors.

Earlier, reports were circulating across the media that Boko Haram had released 21 Chibok girls on Thursday. The girls were said to have been brought to Yola International Airport, Adamawa state.

But presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said the girls seen at the airport were the ones earlier released in October.

“No new girls have been released but by God’s grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone,” Shehu said. “Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families,” Shehu explained.

He, however, confirmed that negotiations for the release of more of the kidnapped girls were still ongoing.

“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful,” he said.

In April 2014, Boko Haram insurgents kidnapped over 200 school girls from a government school in Chibok, Borno state.

The federal government have revealed earlier that negotiations are going on for their release even after some had been set free following negotiations by the Swiss government and the International Red Cross.

“These 21 released girls are supposed to be talebearers to tell the Nigerian government that this faction of Boko Haram has 83 more Chibok girls,” Shehu further mentioned. “The faction said it is ready to negotiate if the government is willing to sit down with them.”

