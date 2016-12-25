Sunday , 25 December 2016
Queen Elizabeth To Miss Christmas Service Due To Illness

Yinka Agunbiade 3 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Christmas service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England, as she is suffering from cold, Buckingham Palace announced.

Image result for Queen Elizabeth II

This will be the first time the monarch will miss the traditional Christmas day service as she has attended every one since 1988.

Her Majesty will participate in the Royal Family Christmas celebrations during the day,” CNN quoted a statement as saying.

Her husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip did attend the Sunday morning Christmas service, waving to well-wishers on his way out of the church.He had to cut back his public schedule and charitable works.

He was also suffering from a heavy cold earlier in the week, the palace said.

As a concession to age and his cold, he drove to the church instead of walking.

