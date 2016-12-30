Rivers State Assembly Speaker Resigns

The Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Daborotudima Adams on Friday resigned his appointment shortly after administering oath of office on 12 newly elected members.

Information on what led to the sudden resignation of the ex-speaker was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the member representing Andoni Constituency, Ikunyi Ibani, of the Peoples Democratic Party has been re-elected speaker of the House.

The Deputy speaker of the House, Marshal Uwom presided over the election of the new speaker.

Ikunyi Ibani was speaker of the Assembly between June and December 2015 but resigned after the Election Tribunal Appeals Court annulled his election.

He was returned elected after the December 10 legislative re-run poll.

In the meantime, the Rivers State House of Assembly has sworn-In 12 members into the Assembly.

Among those sworn-In include members elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

