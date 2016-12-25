Russian Military Plane Crashes Into The Black Sea With 92 People Onboard

A Russian military plane which disappeared from the radar twenty minutes after takeoff has crashed into the Black sea at around 05:20 (02:20 GMT). Fragments of the aircraft have been found as Russian officials revealed that 92 people were on board the jet which was flying from Sochi to the Syrian province of Latakia.

The Russian defence ministry said the Tu-154 was carrying service personnel, members of the Alexandrov military band who were scheduled to make a New Year’s performance for Russian troops deployed in Syria, and journalists.

An excerpt of the ministry’s statement reads, “Fragments of the Tu-154 plane of the Russian defence ministry were found 1.5km (one mile) from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi at a depth of 50 to 70 metres.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: