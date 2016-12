Rwanda’s Jeannette Kagame is the cover personality on the latest issue of FORBES WOMAN AFRICA.

In this exclusive interview with the women’s interest magazine, Mrs. Kagame, explores how the 15-year-old Imbuto Foundation has been uplifting the lives of vulnerable population in Rwanda, particularly those of widows, orphans and impoverished families.

She also explains how Rwanda become a model for gender equality and nation-building.

