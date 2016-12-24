See The Awesome Gift Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Got Khloé K For Xmas

Christmas came early for Khloé Kardashian, thanks to her main squeezes Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Chrissy and John basically turned into Mr. and Mrs. Claus, bearing a ~divine~ gift for their dear friend Khloé. Prepare to be incredibly jealous… because this couple seriously knows how to give a prime present. Khloé K took to Snapchat to share with all of us

SO. MUCH. DELICIOUSNESS. Have a look for yourself and try to tell me you don’t want this incredible work of art in your belly ASAP.

Chrissy and John accompanied this downright INSANE cake with an adorable note, which reads, Thank God Christmas falls on Soul Food Sunday. Enjoy this mashed potato iced corn bread and yam filled fried chicken topped cake of perfection!!

Khloé Kardashian was totally touched by this golden prize of a gift. She said in her Snapchat video, I come back in town and of course Chrissy and John have to outdo me with the gingerbread houses and get me a mashed potato and fucking fried chicken cake. Tell me this is not the craziest thing. I love you guys!

