See The Christmas Message Mark Zuckerberg Shared

Mark Zuckerberg shared this Christmas message on his Facebook page:

“Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!

Seeing the moments of joy and family shared on Facebook today is one of my favorite things about our community.

I hope you’re surrounded by friends and loved ones, and that you have a chance to reflect on all the meaningful things in your life.

May the light of your friendships continue to brighten your life and our entire world.”

We at INFORMATION NIGERIA also wish our fans a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017.

