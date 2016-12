Former Delta state governor, James Ibori who was convicted of money laundering in the UK was released earlier this week. He spent four years in prison and his political allies have been unashamed of celebrating his release.

In a video which has quickly gone viral, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi boasts about how Ibori made Saraki president of Senate, Okowa governor, made him a Senator, made his daughter a member of house of assembly, and made Igbuya speaker of the House



