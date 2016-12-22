SON raids Anambra factories, arrests Chinese over fake products

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria on Wednesday raided some companies in Onitsha and its environs, arresting some persons suspected to be producing fake products.

At Bendusco International Agency Limited and DSK Golding City Investment Limited in Awada, Obosi, near Onitsha, a Chinese, Ning Tiandong, suspected to be an accomplice working for the two companies was arrested

One of the directors of the company, Benjamin Nwizu, was also arrested.

SON evacuated the suspected fake products of the companies in three trucks.

Some of the products allegedly adulterated by the companies were toothbrushes and shaving sticks.

Led by its director of operations, Mr. Felix Nyado, SON raided one other factory at 33 area of Onitsha were six persons were arrested.

Speaking to journalists, Nwizu denied that his company was producing substandard products.

He said his company had dragged SON before a Federal High Court in Awka where the court ordered the parties in the suit to maintain the status quo.

Nwizu said his company had an order from the National Assembly restricting SON from disturbing its business.

Addressing journalists after the raid, Nyado described Nwizu as a serial liar.

He said that Nwizu’s claims were false and denied that SON was in court with Nwizu’s company.

“He is a serial liar. We are not in court with him and I don’t think any court will restrict a regulatory body from performing its functions.

“We are an Act of the parliament; the National Assembly cannot stop us from doing our work.

“This company is producing substandard products and we say they cannot do that because the health of the people is being endangered.

“Take for instance, the rule says you must produce toothpaste with virgin raw materials, but this man and his company are producing such products with recycled materials. We say no to that and he is talking about a court order and an authority from the National Assembly.

“Did the court and the National Assembly give him the authority to fake and produce substandard products?”

He said the Chinese and Nwizu would be handed over to the police.

Source: Punch

