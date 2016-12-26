Song, Dance as Civil Servant Wins N10 million

It was a special moment for Oluwasegun Adesanya, a traffic officer in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area in Lagos, as he and his immediate and extended family members danced to popular inspirational tunes during a prize presentation ceremony to reward the second batch winners in the on-going Airtel RedHot promo.

Adesanya, Civil Servant, was the biggest winner of the week as he danced home with N10 million Naira in the on-going consumer promotion, after picking his cheque at a colourful prize presentation, which held in Ikeja, Lagos, yesterday (21/12/16)

The event was attended by officials of the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and TCQ & A, leading systems and process audit firm.

An elated Adesanya, who was decked in a similar uniform (read asoebi) as his immediate and extended family members, said: “God has answered my prayers through Airtel Nigeria. I prayed every day for a miracle, and God has answered my prayers through this amazing promo.

“As a matter of fact, I was so happy after receiving the news from Airtel that I had won N10m. I called my wife, children, older brothers and his family, to inform them and I declared a party instantly, asking everyone to make their orders.

“Indeed, this is a special moment for me – it is amazing and a wonderful time for me and I thank Airtel very much.”

Aside Adesanya, other winners were also rewarded during the prize presentation.

Mr. Olawumi Olaosebikan an iron fabricator based in Ogba, Lagos state, emerged winner in the N1m category.

“After learning iron fabrication, I have always wanted to start up my own business but I needed the sum of N500, 000 to do this. Airtel Red Hot Promo has given me the opportunity to be my own boss. This promo has changed my life and that of my family,” an excited Olaosebikan said.

Another N1Million winner, Mrs Chinwe Okpanumee, says Airtel has written her name in gold.

“In this recession, while things are turning down for others, things are turning up for me. For me, I see this N1 Million as N10 million. Airtel Nigeria has superceded my expectations this yuletide season,” she said.

Speaking during the event, Head, Lagos Zone, Consumer Protection Council, Joshua Ngada said, “Airtel Nigeria is an example of a good corporate citizen and this promotion has followed the laid down process set by our organisation. Red Hot Promo has proven its credibility through the prize presentation ceremony.”

Airtel will give away N200million in cash prizes in the Red Hot promo while over 360,000 customers will win different prizes in this year’s edition, making it the biggest ever, since the launch of the Red Hot promo four years ago.

Also, eight lucky customers will win the weekly grand prize of N10, 000,000 each while 60 Customers will become instant millionaires, winning N1, 000,000 daily.

600 telecoms consumers will smile to the bank as N100, 000 daily prize winners. Over the 60 day period, 6,000 participants will also emerge as N500 airtime winners, bringing the total number of winners in this year’s Red Hot promo to over 360,000.

To participate and win in the promo, Airtel customers simply need to recharge their lines, buy any voice or data bundle or take the deal of the day by dialling *340# to enter into the daily draw. The promo is point based and customers earn points based on the value of recharge or bundle they buy.

According to Airtel, multiple recharges earn customers more points, which in turn increase their chances of being selected in the daily draws.

Customers who take the deal of the day by dialling *340# also earn additional points, which increase their chances of winning. Points represent the number of entries a subscriber has in the promo and the more points a customer has accumulated, the higher the chances of winning.

The Airtel Red Hot Promo 4 will run till February 3rd 2017.

