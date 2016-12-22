South Africa Sack Ephraim Mashaba As Head coach

The South Africa Football Association (Safa) has sacked coach Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba on the grounds of misconduct and insurbodination.

Mashaba was earlier suspended in November for several reasons including disrespecting Safa president Danny Jordaan after South Africa’s 2-1 win over Senegal in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on 12 November.

That result meant South Africa failed to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

Mashaba was also accused of were having a verbal altercation with Safa general secretary Denis Mumble and also insulting the media.

