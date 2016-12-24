Saturday , 24 December 2016
Stunning Photos Of Emir Of Kano’s Daughter, Princess Siddika

Femi Adesanya 7 hours ago

The daughter of the Emir of Kano, Siddika Sanusi recently got married to Abubakar Umar Kurfi on November 23 and from her most recent photos, we can easily say marriage agrees with her.

Check out these stunning photos of the young bride

Princess Siddika Princess Siddika Princess Siddika Princess Siddika

