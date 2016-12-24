Stunning Photos Of Emir Of Kano’s Daughter, Princess Siddika

The daughter of the Emir of Kano, Siddika Sanusi recently got married to Abubakar Umar Kurfi on November 23 and from her most recent photos, we can easily say marriage agrees with her.
Check out these stunning photos of the young bride
The daughter of the Emir of Kano, Siddika Sanusi recently got married to Abubakar Umar Kurfi on November 23 and from her most recent photos, we can easily say marriage agrees with her.
Check out these stunning photos of the young bride
Femi Otedola might be a billionaire tycoon but his choice of phones seem so simple, …