Taiwanese School Holds Nazi-Themed Parade

The Taiwanese government has asked a high school to apologise to Israel after pictures emerged online of its students wearing Nazi uniforms and waving swastika flags.

The photos were reportedly taken during a school celebration at the Kuang-fu High School in Hsinchu City. They showed students in black uniforms with swastika armbands, several of them holding Nazi flags and symbols. There was also one student who brought the stretched-armed Nazi salute from the top of a cardboard replica of a tank.

The pictures came to light after the representative office of Israel found them and lodged a protest. Germany later also complained about the issue. The Presidential Office reacted Saturday afternoon by saying the incident showed an extreme lack of respect to the Jewish people and ignorance about recent history.

The responsibility of the school should be determined, and it should understand and strengthen education on the subject, while also apologising to relevant countries, the Presidential Office said. Also, the Ministry of Education was reportedly planning to withdraw subsidies from the private school.

The school later apologised, saying it had failed to do the necessary review beforehand. It promised such an incident would never happen again, while adding comments about understanding values and peace.

