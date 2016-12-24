Tanker Explosions Kill 306 Persons In Nigeria

No fewer than 306 persons were killed as a result of tanker explosions across the nation in 2016.

The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who made this disclosure on Friday, said the road accidents involved 338 fuel tankers and 692 vehicles nationwide.

The FRSC boss, who spoke yesterday at the flag off of the Special End of Year 2016 Patrol in Makurdi, lamented that “losses from tanker crashes have been estimated to be causing the nation about N7billion annually.”

Oyeyemi , who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Julius Asom, said that the campaign against carnage on Nigerian roads needed the support and collaboration of all stakeholders in the country.

Speaking, chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Comrade John Shom on his part called on the FRSC to reduce the incessant activities of its mobile court.

He also called on the federal government to fix some of the dilapidated Nigerian roads.

Governor Samuel Ortom, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr. Toytange Akaagerger, said the government would soon establish centralized motor-parks in the three senatorial zones of the state to properly regulate activities of commercial vehicle operators in the state.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: