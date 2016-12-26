Police in US released a surveillance video of a man wearing a Santa mask acting nice by handing out candy canes at the bank he robbed only moments later.

The Memphis Police Department said in a Facebook post the man, dressed in a sweater and a Santa Claus mask covering his face, walked into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union about 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday and handed out candy canes to customers and employees while wishing them a “Merry Christmas.”

The man then approached a teller and handed her a note demanding the cash from her drawer.

The surveillance video shows the thief, having successfully obtained the money, removing his mask outside the bank, but his back is to the camera.

