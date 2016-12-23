Saturday , 24 December 2016
Tiger Woods Posts Shirtless Christmas Photo

Yinka Agunbiade 19 hours ago

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods has added more life to the internet after he shared a shirtless photo of himself as ”Mac Daddy Santa”, a somewhat startling alter ego for his kids during the holidays.

The former world No. 1 golfer posted the photo on Twitter on Thursday of himself topless and arms crossed, sporting a baseball cap, sunglasses, a white wig and dyed goatee.

Xmas tradition that my kids love. Mac Daddy Santa is back!” Woods wrote.

 

Currently ranked 321st in the world, Woods made his return at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas last month after being away for 15 months due to recurring injury issues.

