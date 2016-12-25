Two In Court Over Attempted Murder Of Twins

Lagos State Police Command on Monday brought two men Innocent Ikpe (38) and Elochukwu Nkwocha (25) before an Ikeja Magistrate Court sitting at the Samuel Ilori Court House, Ogba to explain the circumstances surrounding their alleged attempt on the lives of Taiye Ilori and Kehinde Ilori, identified as twins.

According to the prosecution, the suspects stabbed their victims on the chest and stomach, leaving them with serious injuries which necessitated immediate surgical operations. The incident occurred at the suspects’ residence located at 37, Daudu Street, Oshodi, Lagos.

The three, count charges prepared against them read: “That you Innocent Ikpe (38) and Elochukwu Nkwocha (25) at 37 Daudu Street, Oshodi in Ikeja Magisterial District did attempt to murder one Taiye Ilori of 12 Adeke Thomas Street, Lagos and one Kehinde Ilori of the same address by stabbing them with knives and iron rods in the stomach, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 228 of the Criminal Laws, Lagos State, Nigeria 2011.”

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the count charges and were granted bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties who must have a proof of means of livelihood. The guarantors must also have tax clearance as well as verifiable official and residential addresses. Their bank statement for two years must also be presented to the court.

A third suspect arraigned Luke Kaife (22), identified as a satellite engineer, was charged for allegedly disturbing public peace during the imbroglio. He was granted bail in the sum of N40,000 with a reliable surety. The matter was adjourned to January 23, 2017.

It was gathered that the twins had visited their friend who put to bed in the same residence with their alleged assailants, where they reportedly met tenants quarreling. The twins reportedly tried to settle the matter but were allegedly attacked with knives and iron rods by the suspects. Police described the matter as a case of conspiracy and attempted murder.

Source: Vanguard

