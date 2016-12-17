Thursday , 22 December 2016
Study in the UK

Ugandan Police Issue Arrest Warrants For Wizkid And His Manager

Femi Adesanya 5 days ago

The Ugandan Police has issued arrest warrants for Nigerian musician, Wizkid as well as his manager Sunday Are. The warrants were issued after the legal representatives of Face TV demanded a refund of the booking fees they paid to Wizkid’s manager for a show the musician later canceled.

Wizkid

A copy of their letter to the police reveals they paid the sum of $60,000 as the performance fee as well as another $8,000 for brokerage fee and per diem for Wizkid’s stay in the country.

Wizkid allegedly canceled the appearance at the last minute despite assurances earlier that he would perform at the show, costing the promoters over $300,000.

In their criminal complaint against Wizkid and Sunday Are, they accuse the duo of ‘obtaining money by false pretenses, cheating, and conspiracy to defraud’.

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Nigerian Newspapers DP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: December 22

Nigerian newspaper headlines December 22, 2016.   Punch Buhari inaugurates digital broadcasting in Abuja today …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946