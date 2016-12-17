Ugandan Police Issue Arrest Warrants For Wizkid And His Manager

The Ugandan Police has issued arrest warrants for Nigerian musician, Wizkid as well as his manager Sunday Are. The warrants were issued after the legal representatives of Face TV demanded a refund of the booking fees they paid to Wizkid’s manager for a show the musician later canceled.

A copy of their letter to the police reveals they paid the sum of $60,000 as the performance fee as well as another $8,000 for brokerage fee and per diem for Wizkid’s stay in the country.

Wizkid allegedly canceled the appearance at the last minute despite assurances earlier that he would perform at the show, costing the promoters over $300,000.

In their criminal complaint against Wizkid and Sunday Are, they accuse the duo of ‘obtaining money by false pretenses, cheating, and conspiracy to defraud’.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: