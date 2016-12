Students of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin) have accused the school management of a lack of transparent in their dealings with charges and fees.

The university has mostly been accused of not releasing PC tabs which have been paid for by students.

Many took to twitter to express their anger and disappointment over the issue.

Below are some posts:

#UnilorinEnoughIsEnough

#5000 for bandwidth

Semester is almost over

Nothing to show for it

Corruption everywhere

Probitas doctrina indeed — LADOo Olawale (@generalLADO) December 23, 2016

#UnilorinEnoughIsEnough @omojuwa @officiallindaikeji

its over a year now and we havent recieve our tabs — IG @OYINQUEENCY001 (@oyinqueency) December 23, 2016

Just tell us the truth UNILORIN, have you used our money for MMM??#UnilorinEnoughisenough — _klaydd_ (@Accoladey_HeDa) December 23, 2016

I understand that for over 400days, 10,000students paid a ransom for PC tab, only to wait and hope for its delivery #UnilorinEnoughIsEnough — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 23, 2016

Students couldn't speak out for the fear of being punished, but they can't continue to keep mute as they get robbed #UnilorinEnoughIsEnough — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) December 23, 2016

#UnilorinEnoughisenough If they cant source the tabs why is refunds such a big deal? And why are they collecting fees from this session — Eguakun Dezmund (@EguakunDezmund) December 23, 2016

