UPDATE on Fire at Nigerian Breweries

The management of Nigerian Breweries has said that no life was lost in the fire that gutted the company on Christmas Day.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr Kufre Ekanem, said the inferno affected some sections of the bottle holding bay, including empty bottles and plastic crates.

Mr Ekanen said,” There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu, Lagos.

“The fire, which started early in the morning, has been put under control by men of the Lagos State Fire Service supported by the Brewery fire team and other nearby corporate organisations.

“There were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire. Only empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay were impacted by the fire.

“Brewery operations were not disrupted by the incident.

“We thank all stakeholders who have called to clarify or support the Lagos Brewery at this time,” he said.

Source: Punch

