Wife Stabs Husband To Death For His Inability To Provide Christmas Food

It was a black Christmas for the family of Mr and Mrs Romanus Odo, as the inability of the husband to provide money to buy food for Christmas has led to his killing by his wife.

According to reports, the incident happened at Ikorodu area of Lagos State after the couple were engaged in a scuffle and Christiana, 37, stabbed her husband to death over his alleged refusal to provide money for Christmas cooking.

A neighbour, identified as Iya Madinat, who claimed to have gone to settle the quarrel, said that Christiana accused her husband, Romanus, of neglecting the family’s needs on Christmas day.

Another resident, Kasali Igbehinadun, said “Iya Modinat, who went to separate them, said that the woman held her husband and prevented him from leaving the house. She insisted that he must give her money to buy chicken before she would allow him go out.

“When we begged her to leave him alone, she refused, saying she had been demanding for the money for over one week now. “She also accused him of spending his money on women outside, thereby neglecting her and her children.

In the process, her husband dropped N1,000 on the floor, but she said he should go to the market and get the things himself with the amount, which she said would not get her anything.

“Iya Modinat and another man that went to settle the dispute later left them. The next thing we heard was a shout for help and we all rushed to the room only to find Romanus in a pool of blood on the floor.

“By then his wife was crying and running all over the place. We held her until the arrival of policemen, who whisked her and the corpse away.”

A police source said the incident happened around 5.20pm, adding that it threw the community into confusion.

He said, “The woman asked the man for money for food, but the man turned her down, saying he didn’t have money. This led to an argument and the man hit her. They fought and the woman, in anger, went into the kitchen and got a knife with which she stabbed him to death.

“What attracted neighbours was the man’s scream for help as he was drenched in blood. The woman said it was not intentional.”

The landlord was said to have reported the case to to the Owode Onirin Police Station, where officers were dispatched to the scene to arrest the suspect.

The victim’s corpse was reportedly deposited in the Ikorodu General Hospital’s morgue.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the incident, saying the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

She said, “It was a resident that came to report at the station that the man fought with his wife. In the process, the woman stabbed him to death. The police visited and photographed the scene. The suspect was arrested and the corpse deposited in a morgue. The case is still under investigation as we await the result of the autopsy. Meanwhile, the case has been transferred to the SCIID.”

