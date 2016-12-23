Friday , 23 December 2016
Study in the UK

Wizkid Snubs Eva Alordiah’s Fiance At Headies 2016 (VIDEO)

Femi Adesanya 3 hours ago

Nigerian musician Wizkid got tongues wagging at the 2016 Headies Awards after he appeared to have snubbed a hug from Eva Alordiah’s fiance, Caesar.

The truly cringeworthy moment was caught on camera as Caesar reached to hug Wizkid who breezed right past him and hugged Eva instead. Caesar is not new to drama at the Heading, having proposed to Eva at the award ceremony on January 1, 2016.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Headies

All The Winners From 2016 Headies Awards

The 2016 Hip Hop Awards, popularly called the ‘Headies’ was held on Thursday night in …


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946