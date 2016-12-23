Wizkid Snubs Eva Alordiah’s Fiance At Headies 2016 (VIDEO)

Nigerian musician Wizkid got tongues wagging at the 2016 Headies Awards after he appeared to have snubbed a hug from Eva Alordiah’s fiance, Caesar.

The truly cringeworthy moment was caught on camera as Caesar reached to hug Wizkid who breezed right past him and hugged Eva instead. Caesar is not new to drama at the Heading, having proposed to Eva at the award ceremony on January 1, 2016.

Epic moment Wizkid snubbed Eva’s fiance, Ceasar. pic.twitter.com/yAouXdrLf6 — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) December 23, 2016

