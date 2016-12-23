The Worst Dressed Celebs At The Headies 2016

The Headies 2016 was held on Thursday night, giving us ample opportunity to check out the fashion choices of some of your favorite celebrities. You can look through some of our best dressed celebrities at the award ceremony here.

Now we focus on the ugly.

Denrele is the class captain of the worst dressed celebs and takes the cake for this absolutely horrific get-up. He looks like a frightened, gay and poorly paid butler. It is a fashion miss more shocking than Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s miss for Nigeria at the world cup

Cuppy might have a show where she takes Africa but the only thing her Headies outfit took was sheer frumpiness. I am not understanding the choice of what looks like a maternal gown to what was supposed to be a glam occasion.

Eniola Badmus….sigh

I have the hugest crush on Chidinma and in my eyes, she can do no wrong but her ‘lady in red’ outfit was uninspiring. It sort of just seemed to hang there

I can’t be the only one who thinks O.C Ukeje suspiciously looks like Topcat in this get up.

