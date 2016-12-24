Yuletide Season: Kano Police Ban Use Of Knockouts, Fireworks

The Kano State Police Command said on Friday that the law which banned the use of fireworks and knockouts was still in force.

This is contained in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Magaji Majiya, in Kano.

“The command wishes to remind the public that the law which banned the use of fireworks or knockouts and burning of tyres by youth is still in force.”

Mr. Majiya assured residents that adequate security measures had been taken to ensure security of lives and property during the forthcoming Christmas and new year celebrations.

“The command has taken measures to ensure peaceful celebrations as places of worship, motor parks, markets, roads, shopping Malls, recreation centers and other public places will be adequately protected.

“Both covert and overt operatives have been deployed to strategic places for surveillance,” he said.

The spokesperson called on members of the public to support and cooperate with the police and all other security agencies so as to ensure peace in the state.

“Parents and guardians are to warn their wards as the command will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any person found flouting the law,” Mr. Majiya said.

He also advised people in the state to be security conscious and report any strange person(s) or item(s) to the nearest Police station for necessary action.

“People can also call our emergency telephone lines as follows: 08032419754, 08123821575, 08075391163 and 08099831808 in the event of any eventuality,” the statement added.

