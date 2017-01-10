10 Signs His Feelings For You Run WAY Deeper Than You Think

Keep an eye out around guys who do things like these, because they may actually be in love with you. Here are 10 signs a guy loves you that you shouldn’t ignore.

1. It always seems like he has something more he wants to say.

More often than not, guys know they want to tell you how they feel but they often worry that they can’t. Whether it’s because he’s just terrified of admitting feelings, it’s shocking how many guys out there will just bottle it up because they feel like they just can’t say something. If your gut says he wants to say more, chances are he does.

2. He seems like he’s scared to tell you his true feelings about random subjects.

You’d be surprised at how many guys will also turn into total doormats around girls they like. If he regularly rolls over or backpedals, he’s way more into you than he lets on.

3. He seems to make a point out of being super chivalrous.

When a guy goes out of his way to treat you delicately, it’s usually for a special reason. If he regularly buys you drinks but doesn’t do the same for other guys, he might see you as more than just a friend.

4. When other girls are around him in your presence, he makes a point of distancing himself from them.

Guys will often make a point of showing who they want to be with, even if girls are already all over them.

5. When you two talk over the phone, there’s always a long pause.

This goes hand in hand with the whole “wanting to say more” thing. When a guy is interested in you but feels like he has no chance, he often won’t know what to say. Ergo, he’ll start having awkward pauses.

6. He goes full Papa Bear on you.

If a guy is into you, there’s a very high chance that he’ll get protective or even a bit possessive of you. If you notice that he regularly gets macho around other guys, he might end up confessing his feelings for you.

7. He seems particularly hurt if you go on an anti-male rant around him.

8. You get the feeling he’s trying to impress you.

If someone has a crush on you, they will try to flaunt themselves around you.

9. Mutual friends point out that you two would be cute together.

10. When you two are alone, he is clearly nervous.

Whether it’s turning beet red and choking on words or just having verbal diarrhea, most of the time, girls will know when guys are nervous around them. Guys don’t get nervous from people they see as “just friends,” capiche?

yourtango.com

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: