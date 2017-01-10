Thursday , 19 January 2017
10 Things We Know About Maje Ayida’s Caribbean baby mama, Crystal Cunningham

Seyi Peters

Toke Makinwa revealed in her best selling book, ‘On Becoming‘, that her estranged husband Maje Ayida had a baby long before they married and before his other side chick Anita Solomon had their son.

Although, Maje and the mystery lady may have been seperated for long, here’s everything you should know about the woman that once had Maje’s heart.

1.) Her name is Crystal Cunningham.

2.) Crystal, is a stunning model, OAP and TV host from Trinidad and Tobago.

3.) Cunningham has a son for Nigerian fitness expert and Toke Makinwa’s estranged husband, Maje Ayida.

4.) Their boy’s name is Ajani or simply AJ.

5.) She has a Bachelor’s degree from the University of the West Indies.

6.) Crystal Cunningham was launched onto the international fashion scene after being spotted at Fashion Face of the Caribbean, 2008 by Saint International CEO, Deiwght Peters.

Crystal was then flown to New York to develop her portfolio with some of the industry’s leading fashion photographers. She has since sign on to a top modelling agency.

7.) While modelling remains Crystal’s first love, she has an undying passion for television which has driven her to pursue such interests.

8.) She has also graced the red carpets of international events such as the BET Awards 2010 and Ms. World 2009 to host celebrity interviews.

9.) She recently was a cover star for Zing Magazine inflight magazine.

10.) Her experience includes:

•working as Co-Host/Assistant Producer for Splash on Centric, a Caribbean lifestyle entertainment series which airs on Centric (USA) and BET (UK and Africa).

•Radio Announcer for Trinidad and Tobago Radio Network (TTRN)

•On-Air-Personality with Trinidad and Tobago’s leading pop radio station, Stat947.

•Business Operations Manager at Terraza at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

