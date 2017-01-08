Sunday , 8 January 2017
1,000 Days After Abduction, President Buhari Promises Chibok Girls Will Be Rescued

Femi Adesanya 8 hours ago

The 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram fighters have now been in captivity for 1,000 days, once again drawing attention to the plight of the girls.

The Buhari administration came to power on the back of promises to rescue all the girls within a year but despite their efforts, only 24 of the girls have been released so far. President Muhammadu Buhari has now reiterated the commitment of his administration to finding the girls.

The President restated his commitment to rescuing the remaining girls on his Twitter page.

