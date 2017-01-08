1,000 Days After Abduction, President Buhari Promises Chibok Girls Will Be Rescued

The 276 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram fighters have now been in captivity for 1,000 days, once again drawing attention to the plight of the girls.

The Buhari administration came to power on the back of promises to rescue all the girls within a year but despite their efforts, only 24 of the girls have been released so far. President Muhammadu Buhari has now reiterated the commitment of his administration to finding the girls.

The President restated his commitment to rescuing the remaining girls on his Twitter page.

1,000 days ago, 276 of our daughters were taken away from us by Boko Haram terrorists. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

April 14, 2014 instantly became a watershed moment for the nation; and a rallying point for the world, in the fight against terrorism. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

In my Inauguration speech I made it clear that bringing back our daughters was a priority, as important as the defeat of Boko Haram. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

In the last 9 months, 24 of the Chibok girls have been recovered/rescued, even as our gallant military has relentlessly subdued Boko Haram. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

Let me again say, as I have pledged in the past, that we will not spare any effort to reunite the remaining girls with their families. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

Our intelligence and security forces are unrelenting, and whatever it takes, we remain resolute in our quest to bring all our girls back. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

I salute the fortitude of the distraught parents. As a parent myself, I feel their pain. The tears never dry, the ache lingers in our hearts — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

And I salute our security agencies, whose efforts have resulted in the return of some of the girls, as well as thousands of other captives — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) January 8, 2017

