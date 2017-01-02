2 Injured As Gun Goes Off Accidentally In Aso Rock

A security operative and a female worker attached to the Presidential Villa were severely wounded as a gun went off accidentally in Aso Rock, Abuja on Wednesday.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 2:30 pm as the security personnel was trying to unload his weapon before submitting it at a checkpoint at the Administrative Reception near a clinic.

According to reports, the female worker who coincidentally was making her way into the premises and the operative were wounded, with the lady sustaining injuries on her thigh, back and abdomen.

The woman was said to be quickly rushed to the nearby clinic for first aid before taking to State House Medical Centre in Asokoro for further attention. She has since been stabilized and in good condition.

This latest incident would be the second time happening in the last one year in the Presidential Villa.

Recall that, a similar situation happened on February 23, 2016, as the weapon of a security personnel attached to the delegation of the Danish Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Kristian Jensen, went off as he tries to empty the weapon at a checkpoint while on a visit to the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.

