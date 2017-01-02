2 Missing Police Officers In Adamawa Herdsmen Attack Found Dead

The Adamawa State Police Command have confirmed the death of the two mobile police officers declared missing on Sunday following an attack by suspected “Fulani militia” on three villages in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the report, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Othman Abubakar, told journalists on Monday that the men were found drowned in a River.

Mr. Othman, who did not give details, said the police were still hunting for the attackers and so far no arrest had been made.

The police had on Sunday declared three mobile policemen dead and two missing along with four rifles following an attack by suspected herdsmen on Kwayine, Gidan Dadi and Karlahi villages of Demsa Local Government Area.

The police officers were among those drafted to contain tension in the communities after clashes that followed the killing of 47 cattle in the area.

Governor Muhammad Bindow had condemned the attack, which occurred less than 24-hours after a government delegation on peace building mission visited the area.

The governor in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, directed security agencies to deploy more personnel to the area.

He described the attack as unfortunate and sad especially coming after recent peace and confidence building efforts.

“The Governor feels highly disturbed that after he had sent delegations on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday to interface with the different communities in the area, a clash could occur so soon thereafter.”

He assured residents of government’s resolve to restore peace to the affected areas and protect the lives of every citizen.

Mr. Bindow saluted the gallantry of the police in confronting the attackers and urged them not to relent until normalcy is fully restored.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: