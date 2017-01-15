2017 prophesy: God Will Kill Buhari If He Fails – Ekiti Prophet, Lawrence Adewusi

A retired military officer and Prophet, Lawrence Adewusi, has said former Nigerian leaders, including Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan failed to deliver the country from economic woes because they refused to do proper r‎estitution of their sins.

Urging President Muhammadu Buhari not to toe the same line, Adewusi urged Nigerians to pray against sudden death of President Muhammadu Buhari as such was capable of igniting political crisis in the country.

Adewusi, who retired from the Nigeria Army, said though he was not a founder of any church, but God revealed to him that

President Buhari may die if he fails to do proper restitution and lead Nigerians out of the current economic predicament.

Speaking with newsmen in Ado Ekiti at the weekend, Adewusi said the reason why the country was going through hellish and harrowing experiences was because those at the helms of affairs were predominantly sinners, who awee not ready to repent and lead with the fear of God.

“Having worked closely with President Buhari in the Nigeria Army, I knew him to be a man with the fear of God and with integrity. But he must do proper restitution with God, else God is ready to kill and destroy him”.

Adewusi lamented the protracted insurgency in the Northeast, which had caused deaths of innocent souls, saying “the power of Nigeria Army alone may not be enough to rout these blood suckers. We must pray fervently well to be able to defeat them”.‎

“Without God, no political party can stabilize Nigeria economically, politically and socially. So, our rulers must stop pretending that they can do such. They always confess God in the open with their lips and mouth, but their hearts are far from Him.

“And if you see today, the instability in the system brought all these wastages and destruction of lives and property. So, President Buhari must live by example. He must confess God in his actions and deeds to ‎prevent calamity from befalling him and our dear nation”, he warned.

Source: Dailypost

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: