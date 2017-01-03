Thursday , 19 January 2017
3 Feared Dead In Fresh Southern Kaduna Violence

At least three people have been feared killed and several others injured in a renewed violence in part of Southern Kaduna, residents have said.

According to residents who spoke to our correspondents, the fresh attacks took place on at about 9:30 pm on Tuesday night at a relaxation joint near Samarun Kataf Market, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

 

“We heard the sporadic shooting by unknown gunmen last night around 9:30 p.m. at a relaxation joint in Samarun Kataf town. Three people were killed,” a source said.

“The bodies and those injured have been taken to General Hospital, Zangon Kataf. I am going there now to visit some relations, the source added further.

As a result of the violence, the state government announced a a 24-hour curfew in the affected areas.

Confirming the latest development, Samuel Aruwan, the senior media aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said, “The restoration of the curfew follows renewed security threats in Samaru-Kataf where the market was attacked by hoodlums. Security forces have taken steps to restore calm and vigorously enforce the curfew.”

 

 

