3 Foods That Help Fight Cervical Cancer



Your food choices may help protect you against cervical cancer.

Here are 3 foods that may help prevent cervical cancer:

1. Beef up on beta-carotene

Studies suggest this yellow-orange pigment may help prevent growth of abnormal cells. You’ll find it in carrots, peaches and squash.

2. Find more folate

This B vitamin may reduce risk in women with Human Papilloma Virus, a major cause of cervical cancer.

Foods rich in folate include:

Asparagus

Broccoli

Avocado

Dark leafy greens

3. Seek out vitamin C

This antioxidant has been shown to reduce risk of invasive cervical cancer. Oranges, lemons, and tangerines are super C choices.

Diet is important, but it’s only part of the solution. Remember to get screened, quit smoking and practice abstinence if not married, be faithful to your spouse if married.

