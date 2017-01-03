Friday , 20 January 2017
Qatar Airways

3 Foods That Help Fight Cervical Cancer

tosin 8 hours ago

6-ways-how-your-job-is-killing-you-step-by-step-1
Your food choices may help protect you against cervical cancer.

Here are 3 foods that may help prevent cervical cancer:

1. Beef up on beta-carotene

Studies suggest this yellow-orange pigment may help prevent growth of abnormal cells. You’ll find it in carrots, peaches and squash.

2. Find more folate

This B vitamin may reduce risk in women with Human Papilloma Virus, a major cause of cervical cancer.

Foods rich in folate include:

Asparagus
Broccoli
Avocado
Dark leafy greens

3. Seek out vitamin C

This antioxidant has been shown to reduce risk of invasive cervical cancer. Oranges, lemons, and tangerines are super C choices.

Diet is important, but it’s only part of the solution. Remember to get screened, quit smoking and practice abstinence if not married, be faithful to your spouse if married.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

9662

4 Signs He Should Only Be A Friend, And Not Your Lover

Let’s get one thing straight right now: There is nothing WRONG with friendship. Friendship is …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946