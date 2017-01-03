3 Foods That Help Fight Cervical Cancer

Your food choices may help protect you against cervical cancer.
Here are 3 foods that may help prevent cervical cancer:
1. Beef up on beta-carotene
Studies suggest this yellow-orange pigment may help prevent growth of abnormal cells. You’ll find it in carrots, peaches and squash.
2. Find more folate
This B vitamin may reduce risk in women with Human Papilloma Virus, a major cause of cervical cancer.
Foods rich in folate include:
Asparagus
Broccoli
Avocado
Dark leafy greens
3. Seek out vitamin C
This antioxidant has been shown to reduce risk of invasive cervical cancer. Oranges, lemons, and tangerines are super C choices.
Diet is important, but it’s only part of the solution. Remember to get screened, quit smoking and practice abstinence if not married, be faithful to your spouse if married.