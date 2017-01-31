31 Romantic Messages to Write in Your Wife’s Valentine’s Day Card



Before panic sets in because you have no idea what to write in the card, refer to this list of thirty romantic phrases to share with your wife on Valentine’s Day!

1. I appreciate you.

2. I can’t live without you.

3. I cherish you.

4. I love being around you.

5. I need you.I respect you.

6. I value you.

7. I want a lifetime with you.

8. I am a better person because of you.

9. I am blessed to have you in my life.

10. I am devoted to you.

11. I am thankful for you.

12. Our love is invaluable to me.

13. The thought of you brings a smile to my face.

14. We were meant to be together.

15. You are an angel from God, sent just for me.

16. You are my strength.

17. You bring joy to my life.

18. You fill me with desire.

19. You give me wings to fly.

20. You inspire me.

21. You light my flame.

22. You motivate me.

23. You set my heart on fire.

24. You simply amaze me.

25. You are a dream come true.

26. You are beautiful.

27. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me.

28. You are the one I have always prayed for.

29. You mean the world to me.

There are no words that can truly express how much I love you.

If you are the type of man to get ahead of the crowd and have already purchased your card – write these down on post-it notes and place them around the house for your wife to discover as she goes about her day. Or even better, whisper these sweet nothings in her ear, send them by text message, or call her at work, once a day – every day, starting on February 14th!

No matter how you choose to celebrate Valentine’s Day (if you do at all), there’s never a bad time to tell your wife in your own words, how much she means to you. That is a gift that keeps on gifting all year round!

