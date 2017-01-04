4 Signs He Should Only Be A Friend, And Not Your Lover



Let’s get one thing straight right now: There is nothing WRONG with friendship. Friendship is dope as hell and really rewarding for the people in it. How can you tell if he’s a perfect boyfriend or better off as your bud? There are lots of different signs, but we’ve pulled together the big ones to help you out.

Here are 4 signs you and your boyfriend are better of just as best friends.

1. You can’t imagine a future together.

You’ve been dating exclusively for a little while now. So it’s natural you stop to think about the future. Not so natural?

Maybe you just can’t picture it. Or you don’t like what you see. You like him a lot, maybe you even love him, but when you think about making a life with him in it you draw a blank.

2. You love him but not that way.

When your friends talk about how much they love their boyfriends you get worried. Sure, you LOVE your boyfriend, but you aren’t on cloud nine or anything. He’s a great guy, you take care of each other, you’ve got a lot of common interests. But it doesn’t seem like the storybook love affair true love is supposed to be. That’s because it isn’t … it’s true friendship.

3. You hate living with him.

If you cant picture living with him, You’d be better off as buddies.

4. You want to open the relationship up.

If you want to open up the relationship so that you can meet new people, you are way better as friends. Boredom and dissatisfaction in your relationship is not a sign you should open things up. It’s a sign you’re dating a friend and not a lover.

davinadairies

