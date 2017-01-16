Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez Admits to Tax Fraud While in Spain

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has admitted to tax fraud in Spain totalling almost €1m, committed in 2012 and 2013 while he was playing for Barcelona in La Liga.

Appearing via video link in the Barcelona court, Sport report that the Gunners star gave his admission in a statement which took no more than a couple of minutes, confessing to two ‘crimes against the Treasury’ to the tune of €983,443.

With the Chilean already having repaid the money, the matter is unlikely to go to trial, with an agreement being reached for a fine to be paid on top of the money already returned to the treasury.

The fine will be agreed by the player’s defence team and the treasury; as will any possible prison sentence, with Spanish laws meaning that short prison sentences are likely to be suspended.

