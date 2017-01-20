Memphis Depay Joins Lyon For £16m

Ligue 1 side, Olympic Lyon have announced the signing of Dutch winger, Memphis Depay from Manchester United.

Depay arrived England in for a fee of£31 million after after a solid showing in the Eredivise side, PSV but failed to replicate his form in the Premier League.

Lyon reportedly parted with £16 million to sign the player with conditional clauses meaning the amount could rise to £21million.

His departure comes a week after MorganMorgan Schneirdelin was also sold to Everton.

Depay scored just seven goals in 53 appearances for United and under new manager, Jose Mourinho, he fell down the pecking order, necessitating a move away from the club.

