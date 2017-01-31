2face Disgraced on Social Media Ahead of Planned Protest Against Buhari

As Nigerians look forward to the anti-government protest called for by Nigerian legendary singer Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2face, dissenting voices have heaped criticisms on the father of 7.
The scholar regarded 2face as an illiterate that was freely impregnating ladies here and there thereby culminating into having 7 kids from three different women.
According to Mr. Adetoye, a man like 2face who has failed to govern his home as a man and father is not fit to protest against the current administration.
It would be recalled that prominent Nigerian celebrities like Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and several other crowd-pulling personalities have pledged support to the unscheduled anti-government protest which is projected to take place nationwide.
See a screenshot of the Facebook message below:
Source: Tori.ng
This Professor of inflation is acting like a scumbag. Do not attack the messenger, address the message. What has Tuface personal life has to do with the excruciating hardship in Nigeria? We need to wise up in this country and call a spade a spade.
Oga! he could sue you for personality defemation. Would you be civil enough to leave his private life private? Revival in the offing
Mr. Akindele Akintoye, why do you speak like an uncivilised person? Have you led an examplary life yourself? Is your wife the only woman you have slept with in your entire life? Remove the log in your eyes before seeing the splinter in Tuface’ eyes and perhaps you’re a millionaire in these trying times, so if you don’t have anything positive or constructive to say about the protest, kindly keep your wide mouth shut
This professor of doom is nothing but a nitwit n people like dis should be dealt with cos so many of their type sleep with innocent girls round the campus. May d suffering of all Nigerians bring rot upon this professor for this defamatory attack on 2face. I am Aminu I.B
Mr professor you talk like village fool and am sure you are one those people that sleep around with small small girls. you must be a professional fool to say such a thing about 2baba.
This Adetoye character funny o. So na him come go school. I fear o. All these acada people no be dem don kill our country die ?Maybe na one of the people where don chop belle wise for this clueless Association of Past Criminals(APC) government.
Abeg make e pack well o. Abi 2Baba don steal him girlfriend ? See him mouth. Better people de talk, him sef get mouth talk.
Make him siddon for house and watch other men do what he is not man enough to do.
Yeye de smell.
There is no going back
we will protest irrespective of illiterate or literate Beings
Mr professor please shut up your mouth and follow the visionaries Nigerians.